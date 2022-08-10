Gear

These Hi-Fi Bluetooth Speakers Will Seriously Upgrade Your Audio Anywhere

Small speaker, big sound is what you get with the Creative bluetooth speaker.
by Greg Barbera

2. Creative iRoar Go

This audio gem isn’t just stylish, it’s also splash-proof—so you don’t have to freak out when someone does a cannonball while you’re turning it up poolside. Outside of the usual wireless capabilities, the iRoar Go also has a built-in MP3 player, speakerphone, and even a voice recorder. It’s versatile with Bluetooth, USB, and aux input capabilities. This is a small speaker that packs big sound.

[$200; us.creative.com]

