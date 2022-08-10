3. Marshall Tufton Get it

If the brand name rings a bell, you’re probably a musician. And, boy howdy, if this speaker doesn’t look like a mini Marshall amp. It even comes complete with bass, treble, and volume knobs. The black-and-brass design and carrying strap that’s just like the kind used on guitars brings home the rocker vibe even further. Built like an amp means it’ll withstand the rigors of the road—and with 20 hours of playtime, you won’t have to worry about your setlist being cut short. Turn on. Tune in. Rock out.

[$450; marshallheadphones.com]

