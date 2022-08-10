4. Cleer Audio Crescent Get it

If you want your speaker to look like a piece of art—something you want to blend seamlessly with, say, a mid-century modern credenza—then the Crescent is for you. A sleek design of handcrafted stainless steel and machined aluminum gives this speaker-in-disguise a sexy look. Compatible with streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, it has an auxiliary input if such a thing is required. Best of all, it’s equipped with Google Assistant, so there’s no need for you to emerge from the recliner: “Google, play MF Doom.”

[$700; cleeraudio.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!