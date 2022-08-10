5. Turtle Box Gen2 Get it

Tailor made for the outdoor enthusiast, this lightweight, rugged, and waterproof workhorse goes wherever you care to take it without concern for sand or sea. A USB-C input converts the Turtle Box into a power bank. Yeah, the thing looks like a lunchbox, but it sounds like a boombox when you crank it up and experience its 120 decibel output—delivered astonishingly clear and undistorted. It’s available in four speakerbox color variations with nine for the handle.

[$399; turtleboxaudio.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!