These Hi-Fi Bluetooth Speakers Will Seriously Upgrade Your Audio Anywhere

Don't let the small size of the Turtle Box deceive you, it's a real thumper.
by Greg Barbera

5. Turtle Box Gen2

Tailor made for the outdoor enthusiast, this lightweight, rugged, and waterproof workhorse goes wherever you care to take it without concern for sand or sea. A USB-C input converts the Turtle Box into a power bank. Yeah, the thing looks like a lunchbox, but it sounds like a boombox when you crank it up and experience its 120 decibel output—delivered astonishingly clear and undistorted. It’s available in four speakerbox color variations with nine for the handle.

[$399; turtleboxaudio.com]

