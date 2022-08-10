6. Audio Engine B2 Home Music System Get it

This handsome bad boy is for the true audiophile. Not only does it come with standard Bluetooth capabilities, but it also packs auxiliary jacks to connect with a turntable or tape deck. Strictly an indoor shelf speaker (with fiber woofers and silk tweeters), the B2 is the little black box that could. Its analog (not digital) amplifier also means that whoever you gift this to will be geeking out on its true hi-fi heritage.

[$199; audioengine.com]

