7. BumpBoxx Freestyle VS3

This is the speaker for those who really wanna rock it old school. Sporting sick graffiti graphics and a pair of 10-inch woofers and 4-inch tweeters, this baby is big. Think Radio Raheem big. Want bells and whistles? The Freestyle VS3 is flush with them—including a mesh front pocket big enough to hold a tablet, dual USB charging ports, AUX inputs, and a microphone that can double as a guitar amp. Weighing in at nearly 30 pounds, it’s got a sturdy handle and strap for mobility purposes.

[$599; bumpbox.com]

