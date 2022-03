10. Hygge Games …I Should Have Known That! Get it

Perfect for trivia buffs, this game covers, well, things that leave you saying “I should have known that!” The game includes 110 cards with 400+ questions in various categories. Unlike standard trivia, you lose points every time you answer a question incorrectly.

[$20; hyggegames.com]

