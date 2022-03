5. Brass Monkey It’s In the Cards Get it

This set gives you everything you need to play 30 different card games (including clear instructions), ensuring there’s never a dull game night at your abode. It also comes in a nice box, so it makes a nice gift if someone else is hosting game night.

[$25; brassmonkeygoods.com]

