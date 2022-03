7. That’s Dope: The Party Game for Strong Opinions Get it

This independent, Black-owned, small business has created a heck of a game. Essentially, you draw a card and players take turns guessing who voted “Dope” or “Nope” to 250+ topics from “turning on the shower after you get in” to “pronouncing niche as ‘nitch’ instead of ‘neesh.’ ”

[$29; thatsdopegame.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!