8. Home Team Baseball Game Get it

While we wait for baseball to get underway, play this dice-based game that’s handcrafted in St. Louis, MI, with fine materials like brass, velvet, and maple veneer wood. Since it can be customized for your MLB team of choice, it makes a great gift for baseball fans.

[$68; uncommongoods.com]

