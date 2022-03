9. Off Topic Get it

This adult party game is bound to be a hit for your crew on game night. To play, you draw a card to set the topics, then roll the die to determine the letter your responses must begin with. Flip the sand timer and get to work jotting down your answers. Expect a lot of laughter.

[$30; offtopicgames.com]

