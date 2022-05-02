The 7 Best Body Fat Scales for Men

Renpho Body Composition Analyzer Body Fat Scale GET IT!

Amazon’s bestseller and highest rated body fat scale, the Renpho, syncs with most fitness apps including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. It tracks 13 metrics: body weight, BMI, body fat and water percentage, skeletal muscle, fat-free body weight, muscle and bone mass, protein, basal metabolism, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, and body age.

See it: Renpho Body Fat Scale ($26; was $35) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!