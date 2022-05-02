The 7 Best Body Fat Scales for Men

The Body+ body fat scale stands out because it pairs with more than 100 health and fitness apps, such as MyFitnessPal, Lose It!, and Weight Watchers, as well as running apps like Runkeeper, Runtastic, and MapMyRun. It assesses weight, BMI, total body fat and water percentage plus bone and muscle mass, and automatically recognizes and tracks up to 8 users. When connected to Wi-Fi, it greets you with a local weather forecast to help you plan your outfit and the day’s activities.

See it: Body+ body fat scale ($79; was $100) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!