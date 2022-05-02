The 7 Best Body Fat Scales for Men

Yunmai Premium Smart Body Fat Scale GET IT!

With a 24-bit processing chip for much higher precision than other smart scales, the Yunmai Premium body fat scale measures ten metrics including body fat, muscle rate, water, bone mass, visceral fat, BMR, BMI, protein, and metabolic age. It features a backlit LCD porthole display, thin 17mm edges, and a durable curved shell bottom.

See it: Yunmai Premium Body Fat Scale ($70) at Amazon

