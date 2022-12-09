Best Booze Gifts for Spirits Lovers That Aren’t Bottles

It can be hard to shop for the spirits connoisseur in your life. They probably have plenty of jiggers and mixing spoons, rocks glasses and coasters, and way too many useless whiskey stones. And trying to buy them a bottle falls into one of two scenarios: Pick something you can afford and chances are they already have it; or get them what they really want—and it’s way out of your price range. There’s a way to overcome this conundrum. That’s to give them something they definitely don’t already have: a fun, unique, booze-adjacent gifts.

At this time of year, many brands come out with one-off merch that would delight even the most hardened spirits snob, like Old Overholt’s custom nutcracker or Glenlivet’s chic pajama set. On top of that, there are non-branded accessories and gadgets that would make any booze snob happy.

Peruse the options below and you’re sure to find something worthy of every die-hard drinker on your list—yourself included.

Best Booze-Adjacent Gifts to Please Every Spirits Connoisseur

1. Limavady Dog Collar Barrel

Man’s best friend deserves a good Christmas gift, too. Even if they can’t imbibe the Irish whiskey this mini-barrel contains, they’ll definitely look adorable sporting it around their neck. Plus, pouring drams on the spot will make you the most popular person at the dog park. The name Limavady is rooted in leim an mhadaidh, a Gaelic term meaning “leap of the dog,” and the brand is donating a portion from every sale of its dog collar barrel to Best Friends Animal Society, which supports homeless pups across the country.

[$130; limavady.com]

Get it

2. Jameson Bottle Tree

This isn’t your kooky aunt’s backyard bottle tree. This tabletop Christmas tree displays 19 Jameson bottles backlit by festive holiday lights, ensuring your seasonal décor stays centered on what really matters: whiskey. The bottles included in the kit are empty, but every purchase includes a full bottle of Jameson Black Barrel. No better reward for being on the nice list, right?

[$200; reservebar.com]

Get it

