Best Booze Gifts for Spirits Lovers That Aren’t Bottles

3. Oduoak Get It

Whiskey and perfume have much in common. Both are distilled, and—single barrels of whiskey aside—both blend different liquids to achieve a balanced final product. It’s about time someone finally combined the two, and who better than talented whiskey blender Jackie Zykan? Formerly with Old Forester and now working on up-and-coming craft whiskey brand Hidden Barn, Zykan uses bourbon as a base for this unisex fragrance line, layering on complementary aromas and 10 variants in names like “Hiker Trash” and “Feral Gent.”

[$38; oduoak.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!