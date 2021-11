Samsung 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV GET IT!

This TV is gonna greatly improve your TV watching habits with picture that is gonna really help immerse you in the media you ingest.

Get It: Pick up the Samsung 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV ($600; was $750) at Best Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!