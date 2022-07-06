2. Polydrop P17A1 Get It

What if you could camp in a Mars Rover? That’s the vibe of the all-electric P17A1, which has a super aerodynamic shell that reduces air resistance by 70 percent over a traditional teardrop, while hiding a surprisingly livable interior. Inside you have a bed that sleeps up to two adults and a dog, a control panel that controls an air conditioner, heater, Bluetooth speakers, LED lights, and more 110 volt outlets than you’ll ever need. A slide-out kitchen comes complete with a two-burner stove, 65-liter Dometic fridge and freezer, and pump sink that holds six gallons of fresh water. The cabin is loaded with R-41 rated insulation, making this an ideal choice if you’re camping in extreme cold or heat.

[$28,000; polydrops.com]

