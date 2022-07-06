3. Taxa Outdoors TigerMoth Overland Get It

The TigerMoth is a fully capable, super-light towable built for rugged terrain, thanks to its 18-inch high ground clearance and axle-free suspension system. The full-sized bed sleeps two and transforms into a lounge area with a café table, while the large side wing opens wide to the outdoors. A slide-out kitchen provides storage, a two-burner stove, sink, and counter top space. A built-in electrical system (pre-wired for solar) and water system offer enough capacity to live off the grid for a week. Add a rooftop tent if you need to accommodate more people.

[$27,912; taxaoutdoors.com]

