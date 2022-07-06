4. Safari Condo Alto R Series Get It

The problem with ultra-light teardrop campers? No head room. The Safari Condo Alto solves that issue with a retractable roof that can be lifted with the punch of a button, expanding your living space and revealing tinted glass side panels that create an airy vibe. The whole thing is made mostly from recyclable materials, even the furniture inside the cab. The interior is loaded with a king bed and a dining area that converts into a single bed. You also get a fixed flush toilet, fridge, stove, and space heater.

[From $39,492; safaricondo.com]

