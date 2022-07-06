5. Happier Camper HC1 Studio Get It

The HC1 Studio is cute, but it’s also loaded with innovative features—like a modular interior you can customize and change at will. Configure the cubes into a queen-sized bed, or a lounge and dining area. Or, remove the modular system and use the space to haul gear. Regardless, you’ll still have a built-in kitchen and bathroom with an indoor shower. One of the coolest features might be the huge rear hatch that opens up the entire back of the camper while providing an outdoor awning.

(From $49,950; happiercamper.com]

