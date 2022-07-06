6. Beauer Camper 3X Get It

Imagine a telescope expanding, only you can sleep, cook, and hang out in it. That’s the concept behind the 3X, which has three sections that nest together in towing mode—then expand to give you an opulent living space when you’re parked. And it’s all automated. Even the furniture moves into place when you expand the camper. The 3X is 8.5 feet long and 6.4 feet wide in towing mode, but expands to 14.4 feet wide for 130 square feet of interior space, giving you three distinct rooms, including a living room that can accommodate up to five people around a central table with cupboards and chests. The master bedroom features a double bed and bathroom while the kitchen is fully equipped with a fridge, gas stove, microwave, plus a countertop and cabinets.

(From $45,000; beauer.fr]

