7. Opus OP Lite

The OP Lite is the next generation of pop-up camper with a storage platform that supports a spacious tent that inflates in just 90 seconds. Instead of fixed poles or rigid walls, it has burly air chambers that inflate. Inside you have eight-foot-high ceilings, a lounge area with a couch and table, a queen-sized bed, LED lights, outlets, and a stereo with speakers. Beneath the tent is a storage trailer decked out with a slide-out kitchen, propane tank, 20-gallon water tank, and 100A battery to power the show. It’s off-road ready with an independent suspension and 30-inch all-terrain tires.

[From $22,980; opuscamper.us]

