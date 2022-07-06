8. Vorsheer XER Get It

Overland-ready trailers offer all the amenities of a camper while still allowing you to feel like you’re camping. The XER is dialed in with a fully loaded slide-out kitchen that has hot and cold water, large storage capacity, a pull-out fridge/freezer, and a rooftop tent with a queen-sized bed. We’re in awe of the thoughtful details—like a swingarm hitch so you can bring bikes, and the propane-powered hot water heater. The burly platform has independent suspension and 33-inch all-terrain tires.

[From $25,000; vorsheershop.com]

