Dream Garage: The Car and Truck Auctions We’d Bid on Right Now

We’re in a golden age for vintage vehicles. Aside from the usual Corvettes and Mustangs that have held collectible status for decades, a whole generation of Radwood-era rides is finally getting its due (see the skyrocketing prices on ’90s Hondas, for example), along with other cars and trucks that have suddenly become enthusiast icons. Browsing today’s lineup of online car auctions gives you a front-row seat to all the action—and a relatively straightforward way to put one of these rides in your garage.

We scoured auction sites like Cars & Bids, Bring a Trailer, Hemmings, and more to put together a short list of some of the most intriguing cars and trucks up for grabs right now. See something you like? Bid on it. Not interested in our picks? Check back later—we’ll update this page with a fresh batch of car auctions every week.

1. 1995 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado 4×4

This is about as close as you can get to driving a brand-new ’95 Silverado without hopping in a time machine. This 4×4 pickup has just 3,000 miles on the clock, and aside from some minor underbody rust, it’s pristine. The two-tone paint shines like new, the original tape deck and radio are still in place, and even the engine bay is clean. Twenty six years later, this truck still looks as handsome as the day it drove off the dealer lot.

2. 1971 Datsun 240Z

Everyone’s buzzing about the new Nissan Z that debuted this week, but how about some love for the original? This 1971 model, which practically glows in Safari Gold, proves the newest 2023 Z has quite a legacy to live up to. But this isn’t just any ordinary 240Z—it was used in Nissan’s 2021 ad campaign for the new Z, which starred Brie Larson in the driver’s seat. That’ll be a cool story to tell when you roll up to your local cars and coffee.

3. 2008 Porsche Cayenne S

Want to go off-roading in a Porsche? You have two options: Shell out for a custom-built Safari 911, or grab the vehicle that packs Porsche engineering into an SUV body. The Cayenne is that vehicle, and this particular example has been outfitted with some helpful extras, including a suspension lift and meaty all-terrain tires, to make it plenty capable off the pavement. Best part: You can romp around in the dirt and still ride like royalty thanks to its sleek black leather interior.

4. 1982 DeLorean DMC-12

Another car with star power, the DeLorean was a short-lived, quirky sports car that shot to fame on the big screen (if not on sales sheets). Although this one is not equipped with a flux capacitor, it does come outfitted with a desirable five-speed manual, which should make it plenty of fun to drive.

5. 1976 FMC 2900R Motorhome

On paper, traveling the country in a ’70s motorhome doesn’t sound super appealing. But thankfully this beast underwent a refurbishment—including a fresh paint job, carpeting, and new stove—to bring it up to modern standards. It’s also stocked with amenities like a fridge, freezer, microwave, and full bathroom for a comfortable camping experience. The faux wood trim might take some getting used to, though.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!