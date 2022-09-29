1. 1966 Fargo D100Get It
Fargo might be an unfamiliar brand to Stateside car collectors: It’s a nameplate Chrysler used to sell Dodge vehicles in Canada and other countries around the globe. From the outside, this truck looks like a period-correct stunner, but it was tastefully modernized during a thorough restoration that happened 10 years ago. The body was removed from the frame and completely refinished, the truck received an all-new interior, and it also got a big bump in power: A 383 big-block Magnum V8 sits under the hood. It’s a classic truck that can really haul.
