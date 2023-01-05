1. 1967 Lotus Elan S3 Get It

This Lotus Elan is extra special. It was lovingly restored as a tribute to legendary Lotus driver Jim Clark—the only racer to win both the Indy 500 and the Formula 1 World Championship in the same year—and it has covered just 20,000 miles since it rolled off the assembly line. The two-tone color scheme evokes Clark’s own Elan S1, but underneath the snazzy paint job, all the car’s body panels are original. In its day, the Elan earned rave reviews for its low weight, advanced design, and dreamy handling; now’s your chance to see what all the hype was about.

