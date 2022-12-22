1. 1969 Austin Cooper S Mark II Get It

The Mini Cooper is one of the most iconic vehicles ever produced. Although initially designed as a bare-bones economy car, a partnership with Formula 1 builder John Cooper led to the Austin Cooper performance variant, which featured a larger engine and front disk brakes. This is one of those cars, and it was painstakingly restored by the current owner, who used to race Mini Coopers in the ‘70s. It features a numbers-matching engine with increased displacement (now just shy of 1.3 liters), snazzy, period-correct Black Mamba alloy wheels, and a handsome wooden steering wheel and shift knob. This sporty supermini is proof that good things do come in small packages.

