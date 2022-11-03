1. 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Get It

According to the listing, the gorgeous 280SL you’re eyeing here is the recipient of a restoration with “no expense spared,” which is always music to a buyer’s ears (though it’ll certainly bump up bidding). The W113-series SL is known as the “Pagoda” for its distinctive roofline, and these cars were a smash hit during their nearly decade-long production run. The exacting period-correct restoration—which included a full repaint in the original color—really paid off: This car is spectacular inside and out.

