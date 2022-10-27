1. 1974 BMW 2002 Touring Get It

When introduced in the late 1960s, the 2002 put BMW on the map as a sports car powerhouse. This 2002 is particularly noteworthy: It’s a hatchback Touring model, which was never sold in the U.S. It features a refreshed paint job, and aside from a few misaligned trim pieces and a little underbody corrosion, it’s in solid shape inside and out—an ideal candidate for further restoration or just enjoying as-is.

