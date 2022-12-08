1. 1974 MGB GT Get It

The MGB GT combines classic British roadster aesthetics and handling with the practicality of a hatchback—what more could you want? Although it might be hard to tell from the hazy photos, this one benefits from a recent repaint in Damask Red and comes with lots of great details, including a wooden steering wheel, dazzling wire wheels, and a liberal amount of chrome trim. Added bonus: It sports the factory-installed electronic overdrive, and it comes with two sets of wheels and tires.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!