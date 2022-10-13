1. 1977 Honda CivicGet It
Introduced in America in 1972, the Civic quickly became a smash hit among buyers looking for an economical alternative to the gas-guzzling land yachts coming out of Detroit. This cherry red ‘77 example boasts the revolutionary CVCC engine, which allowed the car to meet EPA emissions regulations without the use of a performance-dampening catalytic converter. It’s an iconic car with tons of charm and history, and this is a particularly desirable example. Save for the addition of some fog lights, it’s mostly period-correct, including its two-speed Hondamatic transmission.
