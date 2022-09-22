1. 1990 Chevrolet SuburbanGet It
The Chevy Suburban made its debut in 1936, and it was envisioned as a utilitarian workhorse. Over successive generations, the sturdy, capable truck eventually came to define the modern SUV category. This 1990 model bears a strong resemblance to Chevy pickups of the era, and it looks especially sharp with its two-tone paint and red stripe (all original, according to the seller). It’s a three-quarter-ton version outfitted with a heavy-duty towing package and a big-block V8 up front, and the previous owner used it to haul an Airstream across the country and back. Despite those lengthy trips, this truck has covered just 38,000 miles in three decades.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top