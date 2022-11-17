1. 1990 Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16V Get It

The Lancia Delta HF Integrale is a legendary rally car, and according to the seller, this one boasts real race heritage: It was supposedly raced in Europe by Piero Longhi in the early ‘90s. Some knowledgeable commenters have cast doubt on that claim, arguing this is more likely a street car modified into racing spec. Regardless, it’s an awesome beast with period-correct looks and the guts to match: Watch the video and listen to its turbocharged four-cylinder growl.

