1990 Mazda MX5 Miata

There’s a common refrain among car enthusiasts: A Miata is always the answer. Why? Because this sporty two-seater checks so many boxes: It’s well-built, easy to maintain, affordable, and super fun to drive. This one, with its bright red paint, “Daisy” alloy wheels, and seriously low mileage, is especially desirable, especially if you’re not interested in driving stick (it’s an auto). Added bonus: The included factory hardtop means you can enjoy driving this roadster even when the weather gets chilly.

