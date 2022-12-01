1. 2000 Porsche 911 Carrera Get It

As the first major redesign of the renowned Porsche 911 in decades, the 996 generation 911 Carrera had big shoes to fill. But it’s safe to say—especially when looking at this handsome example—the restyled car carried on the 911’s legacy. This one looks sharp in Arctic Silver Metallic, and despite being located in Chicago, it shows no evidence of rust. Better yet, it’s outfitted with a six-speed manual transmission and even comes with an extra set of wheels and tires.

