1. 2001 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Get It

The design of this R129-generation SL500 has aged well (can you believe this is a 20-year-old car?). This one looks especially sharp with its black-on-black color scheme and iconic AMG monoblock wheels, and although it has some dings, it’s in great shape. It comes with power-operated soft top and a hardtop for cold-weather cruising, and the 5.0-liter V8 should offer plenty of oomph for tearing up freeway onramps.

