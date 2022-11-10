1. 2004 Renault Clio V6 Get It

Who needs a back seat? The normal Renault Clio is a relatively pedestrian, everyday car, but the Clio V6, developed by Renault Sport, is its fire-breathing sibling. In place of the rear seats sits a monstrous 252-horsepower V6 tuned by Porsche, and it’s paired with a six-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. These are exceedingly rare cars, especially in North America, and this one is almost completely original and in great shape inside and out. It’s true hot hatch royalty.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!