2. 1939 Mack EF Get It

Here’s your ticket to a blue ribbon at your local truck show. This gorgeous Mack EF has been fully restored inside and out—and received a stamp of approval from the Mack Museum Archives, which verified the truck’s chassis number and build date. The “nut and bolt restoration” included a rebuild of the original Continental gas engine, clutch, and differential along with a repaint in the truck’s original shade of yellow (yep, that was a factory paint job). The description of the restoration reveals an almost religious level of detail and care: All the body panels were reused and reformed without filler, the brightwork was rechromed, and the oak cab frame “received 16 coats of lacquer.”

