2. 1961 Mercedes-Benz 190SL

This listing may require some sleuthing on the part of the buyer, but according to the seller, this totally original 190SL has always been garage-kept and has passed through the hands of just two owners since new. It boasts a reportedly accurate odometer reading of about 67,000 miles and an original, numbers-matching powertrain with no rebuild history. Better yet, it runs without smoke or leaks, and is free of rust or even paint repairs—the kind of descriptors that make collectors reach for their checkbooks. Given its condition, the two previous owners must have enjoyed looking at this car more than driving it. But honestly, can you blame them?

