2. 1967 International Scout Get It

This truck has a lot going for it: A rad two-tone paint job, a new soft top, and even its original V8 engine, which reportedly runs well. Not bad for a 55-year-old rig, and it could make an awesome beach cruiser when warmer weather comes back around. It does have a major dent on the driver’s side front fender that could scare some bidders away—and help you score this beauty at a discount.

