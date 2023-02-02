2. 1970 Chevrolet Corvette Get It

Collectors love a car with a story, and this Corvette has an interesting tale to tell. After rolling off the assembly line, it was used as a test vehicle at the GM Proving Ground in the early 1970s, and then it become the personal car of Ashod “Osh” Terrosian, Senior Corvette Design Engineer (the car comes with a handwritten letter from Terrosian describing its history). It also boasts primo muscle car specs: a 350-cubic-inch L46 V8 backed by a Muncie M20 four-speed and a PosiTraction rear differential. Once you take possession, leave the roof panels at home and hit the drag strip.

