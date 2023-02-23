2. 1970 Land Rover Series IIA Get It

Early Land Rovers are the epitome of tough trucks, and this one is a real gem. According to the listing, it was recently restored in Europe before being imported to the U.S. (the truck was originally manufactured under license in Spain). The Mid Gray paint, beige steel wheels, and brown canvas top make a particularly nice combo. Although the interior is a far cry from the luxe Land Rovers of today, the truck was upgraded with leather upholstery and heated front seats to make the ride a little more comfortable.

