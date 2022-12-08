Gear

The Best Car Auctions: 5 Cars and Trucks We’d Bid on Right Now

Red and black 1977 International Harvester Scout II Traveler parked in a showroom. car auctions
1977 International Harvester Scout II TravelerCourtesy Image 2 / 5

2. 1977 International Harvester Scout II Traveler

New restomods pop up every day, but this handsomely appointed Scout II is a real standout. A product of H&E Auto Craft in Southern California, the truck received a long list of mechanical and aesthetic upgrades, including a 350-cubic-inch Chevrolet V8 crate engine, a repaint in dark red with black Rallye-style decals, a reupholstered interior (with just the right amount of plaid), and a four-inch suspension lift. With its third-row bench seat, you can take the whole family off-roading in this rig.

