2. 1984 Puch 230GE Get It

Here’s a G-Wagen you won’t be afraid to get dirty. Mercedes teamed up with Steyr-Daimler-Puch to manufacture these rugged utility vehicles, which explains the unfamiliar badging on this example. While there’s nothing luxe about the interior, this boxy truck has everything you need for serious adventures off the pavement: A stout 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case, skid plates, and locking front and rear differentials.

