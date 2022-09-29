2. 1986 Chevrolet G20 Beachcomber Conversion VanGet It
Think vans can’t be cool? This snazzy conversion van might just change your mind. Beachcomber Van Company took a ho-hum ‘86 Chevy G20 and upgraded it with all kinds of goodies, including exterior stripes, running boards, a roof ladder and rack, rear window louvers, headlight visors, and cushy captain’s chairs. As long as you’re willing to shell out for gas, it’s hard to imagine a better road trip vehicle.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top