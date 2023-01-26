2. 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera Slant Nose Get It

This stunning 911 comes with a long list of goodies. First, there’s the rare color combo: Cassis Red Metallic over a Burgundy interior. Then there’s the period-correct Slant Nose conversion, completed when the car was new, and the glitzy custom three-piece wheels. And that’s before you even get to the factory build sheet, which includes highlights like a limited-slip differential, a 217-horsepower, 3.2-liter flat-six, and a new-for-1987 G50 manual gearbox.

