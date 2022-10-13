2. 1987 Porsche 911 Turbo CoupeGet It
The 911 Turbo needs no introduction—it’s a legend. This particular example is an enthusiast’s dream: black paint with matching Fuchs wheels, sport seats, a Blaupunkt stereo, a limited-slip differential, and a four-speed manual. The cherry on top? This car has covered just 11,000 miles. The final sale price will be eye-watering, but at the end of this auction, the new owner will have one of the raddest, cleanest sports cars on earth in their garage.
