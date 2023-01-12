2. 1991 Chevrolet Suburban Get It

31-year-old trucks aren’t supposed to look this good. This ¾-ton, 454 V8-powered Suburban has had just one owner since new, wears its original two-tone paint, and shows just under 43,000 miles on the odometer. Better yet, the seller reports that it has spent every winter in a garage, keeping it safe from the snow and salt of New England roads. The underbody shows no rust and the interior is in great shape—even the AC works. Throw on some fresh tires, and you’ll be good to go.

