2. 1996 Land Rover Defender 110 Earthroamer Conversion
There’s no shortage of overland truck builds out there, but few are executed as well as this Defender Earthroamer conversion by Canada-based outfitter Gas Town. The build shows a deep respect for this legendary truck. It started with a glass-out repaint (with the original glass and hardware re-used) to match the original gray color, and items like the factory steelies and diamond-plate fender covers have been retained. It’s not all period-correct, of course: The truck is amped up for off-grid camping with a winch, solar panel, roof rack, rooftop tent, and much more. Overlanding never looked so good.
