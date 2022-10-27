2. 1996 Land Rover Defender 110 Earthroamer Conversion Get It

There’s no shortage of overland truck builds out there, but few are executed as well as this Defender Earthroamer conversion by Canada-based outfitter Gas Town. The build shows a deep respect for this legendary truck. It started with a glass-out repaint (with the original glass and hardware re-used) to match the original gray color, and items like the factory steelies and diamond-plate fender covers have been retained. It’s not all period-correct, of course: The truck is amped up for off-grid camping with a winch, solar panel, roof rack, rooftop tent, and much more. Overlanding never looked so good.

